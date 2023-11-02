Father, teen and baby identified in deadly I-20 crash

EKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 20 that left a father, a 13-year-old, and a one-month-old baby dead and critically injured two other children.

The crash happened on I-20 eastbound just before Wesley Chapel Road on around 11:53 p.m. Tuesday.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said they got a call on Halloween night about a crash involving a truck and tractor-trailer with people trapped inside the vehicle.

The three people who died were all family members, including 41-year-old father Taraja Ramsess, 13-year-old Sundari Ramsess, and one-month-old Fugibo Ramsess.

Two other children were thrown from the vehicle and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

DeKalb Police said the investigation indicates Ramsess was driving a Ford F-150, going eastbound on I-20.

As he was exiting onto Wesley Chapel Road, he collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down in the left lane, entrapping three passengers.

All three died at the scene.

The driver of the big rig wasn’t hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Just around 1:15 a.m., Triple Team Traffic said police made a way to allow stuck traffic to loop around and enter I-20.

As of 3:15 a.m., all lanes of I-20 were open and the closure lasted more than three hours.





