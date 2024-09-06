Local

Father of suspected Apalachee High School shooter being charged with murder, cruelty to children

Georgia High School Shooting The rental home of Colt Gray, the 14-year-old suspect who has been charged as an adult with murder in the shootings Wednesday, Sept. 4., at Apalachee High School, is shown Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Winder, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The father of a teenager charged with shooting and killing four people inside of Apalachee High School is now facing charges of his own.

Colin Gray, 54, was arrested on Thursday night and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children.

His son, 14-year-old Colt Gray, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony murder. He is accused of shooting 13 people inside the school, four of whom were killed.

Math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and fellow students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo lost their lives in the shooting.

Nine others were shot and wounded, but are expected to survive. Family members have identified two of those victims as curriculum specialist and coach David Phenix and student Taylor Jones.

The FBI confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday that Colt Gray was previously interviewed as part of an investigation into threats made against a Jackson County school in May 2023. At that time, there was no probable cause to place him under arrest.

