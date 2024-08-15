Father searching for answers after man shot, killed by Cobb County police inside Walgreens

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There are new developments in an officer-involved shooting that happened in Cobb County.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the family of the man shot inside a Walgreens who say they’re just seeking clarity about what happened.

Curtis Coney and his wife, Belinda Coney, are both pastors who say they are leaning on God for strength and understanding after Cobb County police shot and killed Nathan Jenkins.

“We did speak to the GBI,” Belinda Coney said.

The shooting happened inside Walgreens on Cobb Parkway.

“What really happened? I know it’s going to take a while but however long it takes I’m willing to wait,” Curtis Coney said.

Police say Jenkins was wanted and they were at Walgreens to find him. Investigators say there was an altercation before police shot Jenkins.

The GBI says they found a gun that belonged to Jenkins.

“Whatever happened God knows it and that’s for sure. All the speculations and all the allegations all that was said and done we don’t know cause we (weren’t) there,” Belinda Coney said.

″The coroner should release enough that I know, if so, I can have closure. I want closure. I want to see him,” Curtis Coney said.

“The time is for us to come together. The time is to let the police do their job. No, he didn’t live a picket fence life we all are going to account for everything we do,” Belinda Coney said.

“We don’t want our police officers to go through the stress of taking a life or having to use deadly force against an individual but we train them to do,” Cobb County Police Department Chief Stuart VanHoozer said.

The GBI is handling the investigation.

VanHoozer held a presser on Monday and said Jenkins had several outstanding warrants. He also said his hands weren’t up. He also offered his condolences to the family.