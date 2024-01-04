Father pleads for driver accused of killing his 9-year-old son to come forward, reward grows to $10K

ATLANTA — Wednesday marked one year since the search started for the hit-and-run driver who killed a little boy in Southeast Atlanta.

Investigators believe Tomasa Mendoza hit Jamal Dean, 9, just before 7:00 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023, on Cleveland Avenue Southeast. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he died.

The child’s father, Christopher Dean, said his little boy was on Cleveland Avenue for basketball practice at Rosel Fann Recreation Center.

“It still feels like an unbelievable nightmare that I wish I could wake up from,” said Dean.

He shared photos of his little boy grinning, and playing sports.

“This could have been anyone’s child,” said Dean. “This could have been anyone. Especially in an area like that with a rec. center for kids. I mean, he was going to do something he loved. He was going to basketball practice. He was preparing for his first game that weekend. He was so excited.”

The wanted poster for the driver lists her name as Tomasa Mendoza as well as Betty and Titcho Correon.

Her age is not provided.

“It pains me, especially with Christmas just happening, and for her to probably be seeing her family, her kids, eating dinner with them while I got to eat and think of the memory of my son,” said Dean.

Crime Stoppers of Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for the person who turns the driver in to the police.

Once arrested, she will face a charge of homicide by vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

