Father of Laken Riley speaks publicly for the first time after daughter’s murder

Laken Riley’s father is speaking publicly for the first time since his daughter’s murder last month.

On NBC’s Today Show, Jason Riley said he misses his angel, Laken, “It was really surreal. I just didn’t want to believe it — it’s still hard to believe. I wake up everyday thinking, you know, that I can call her, and I can’t.”

When asked if a change in immigration policy could have made a difference he said, “We both have no idea if that would have changed anything. But he’s here illegally, that he might not have been here had we had secure borders.”

He says it makes him angry that the 22-year-old nursing student is being used politically. “She was much better than that. She should be raised up for the person that she is. She was an angel.”











