Father going to pick up his daughter dies after driver turns in front of his motorcycle

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A father died in a crash on the way to pick up his daughter after troopers say a driver pulled out in front of his motorcycle.

Family said that Jacob Pearson had just left work and was heading to pick up his 6-year-old daughter when the crash happened along Ga. 101 in Polk County on June 20.

Georgia State Patrol said a driver in a Jeep Cherokee heading south turned left in front of Pearson’s motorcycle. Pearson crashed into the right side of the Jeep and died at the scene.

Troopers charged the Jeep driver, identified as Samuel Johnston, with homicide by vehicle in the second degree and failure to yield while turning left.

Pearson’s family said the 30-year-old served in the U.S. Army and recently graduated from college.

“To know Jacob, was to know love. He was the most outgoing, goofy, loving guy out there and certainly had a lot of life left to live. He would give the shirt off of his back to anyone in need, and truly was the best friend, and father to his little girl,” according to an online fundraiser for Pearson.

Family said Pearson’s insurance had recently lapsed. They are raising money to help with his funeral expenses and to care for his 6-year-old daughter.

“Above all, please keep Jacob’s family and Marleigh in your thoughts and prayers.”