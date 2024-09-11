Father of accused Apalachee school shooter asks to be separated from other inmates in jail

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The father of the teen accused of killing four people inside Apalachee High School is asking a judge to be taken out of the general population of the Barrow County Jail.

Colin Gray has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children after his son, Colt Gray, is accused of walking into the school and opening fire, killing two teachers, two students, and injuring another nine people.

Colin Gray is accused of buying his son a gun after Colt was previously interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into threats made against a Jackson County school in May 2023. At that time, there was no probable cause to place him under arrest.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the father is now asking to be separated “from all other inmates in order to ensure his personal safety.”

The filing said the shooting has received a considerable amount of coverage by the national and local news media, as well as numerous posts on social media, “leading to an incalculable number of threats against the Defendant and calling for both harm and violence to befall the Defendant and in some cases, even calling for the death of the Defendant.”

The document suggests that other inmates may want to harm Gray.

On Wednesday, a judge assigned Colt Gray an attorney -- Alfonso Kraft. The court also appointed attorney Arnold Ragasto to Colin Gray on Tuesday.

Channel 2 Action News also learned that autopsies of those who died have been completed, and the investigation is now in the hands of the district attorney.