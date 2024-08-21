Local

Father of 8-year-old Gwinnett girl beaten to death with rolling pin to be re-tried

By WSBTV

Sayra Barros and Cledir Barros

By WSBTV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father accused of not doing enough to protect his daughter before her death is being re-tried.

There was a mistrial just last week after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

Cledir Barros will once again stand trial for second-degree child cruelty. The father is accused of not doing enough to protect his 8-year-old daughter Sayra before her brutal death in January.

Police say his wife, Natiela Barros, beat her to death with a wooden rolling pin while angry with her stepdaughter at their home near Bethlehem.

On Wednesday, a new jury listened to opening statements from both sides.

“He called her a demon,” said Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci. “He told his teachers this little girl was possessed by a demon and that she was his punishment for being unfaithful in his relationship.”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!