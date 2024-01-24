Fans donate to cat rescue group to show support for Bills kicker and Ga. Southern alum Tyler Bass

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs fans are throwing their support behind the Bills kicker who has received threats after a missed field goal.

Tyler Bass, who kicked in college for Georgia Southern, lined up for a game-tying field goal during the AFC Divisional Round against the Chiefs. Bass’ kick went wide right and the Bills lost 27-24.

Since Sunday night, Bass turned off his X and Instagram accounts after some users sent threats to him. A New York cat rescue group Bass has helped decided to step in.

The Ten Lives Club says they have received calls from Bills and Chiefs fans who want to support Bass and made donations to the group.

“WE STAND WITH TYLER BASS. DON’T BULLY OUR FRIEND. We just heard the terrible news that Tyler Bass is receiving threats after yesterday’s game and our phones are ringing off the hook from people who want to donate $22 to Ten Lives Club in Tyler’s name. Tyler doesn’t deserve any of the hate he’s receiving. He’s an excellent football player and an even better person who took the time to help our organization and rescue cats last year. Leave our friend alone,” the group posted on Facebook.

So far, the fans have raised over $150,000 in Bass’ name, according to CNN.

“Donations are coming in from all kinds of football fans – Chiefs, Steelers, even Dolphins fans,” PR manager Kimberly LaRussa told CNN in an email.

Bass grew up in South Carolina and attended Georgia Southern University from 2016 to 2019. The Bills selected the Eagles kicker in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

You can learn more about the fans donating to Ten Lives Club here.

