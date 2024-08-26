Family wants to know why no arrests made 1 year after former Atlanta assistant principal’s murder

CHICAGO, Ill. — It has been almost one year since a former Atlanta charter school assistant principal Abnerd Joseph was murdered in Chicago.

His family, who will hold a news conference Monday morning, says they’re desperate for answers and want to know why no arrests have been made.

Joseph, 32, got into an argument with a 45-year-old man in his Chicago high-rise apartment building when he was shot several times and killed.

The family said in January the suspect, who was Joseph’s neighbor, was taken into custody briefly, but was released and has not been charged.

“I didn’t think it would take this long,” Jay Charles, Joseph’s brother, said. “With so much evidence presented I don’t see why the investigation is still ongoing.”

Joseph was an assistant principal at KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools before moving to Chicago and becoming the assistant principal of culture at the Intrinsic High School.

“He had a plan to start a school. It was going to be called the E3 movement,” Charles said.



