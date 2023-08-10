Family speaks out after teen daughter dies at Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — After their teenage daughter died at the Fulton County Jail in July, her family is speaking out.

Noni Battiste-Kosoko had just turned 19. A few days later, she was found unresponsive in her cell around dinner time on July 11th. She was in the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department at the City of Atlanta Detention Center.

Battiste-Kosoko was held for three months without bail on a misdemeanor charge. She was being held for a failure-to-appear bench warrant out of Miami, Florida on trespassing and vandalism charges.

Officials said she was found in her cell by herself with no obvious signs of injury when medical personnel went to check on her.

That night, her remains were taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner for autopsy.

A month later, the family still has no answers.

Noni’s mother, Shashu Battiste, says Noni was healthy, earlier diagnosed with psychosis. Her attorney Roderick Edmond says they’ve also not gotten the autopsy results.

They’re notifying Fulton County of plans to issue a $10 million settlement demand.

