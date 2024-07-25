Family says body of missing 18-year-old GA mother has been found

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A body believed to be that of a young Georgia mother has been found nearly a year after she vanished.

Gabriella Dixon vanished on October 27, 2023, from Bibb County.

She was reported missing three days after she was supposed to have been dropped off at her dad’s house by her ex-boyfriend and the father of her two young children.

The remains were found in Monroe County Wednesday after construction workers stumbled upon them in a wooded area.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they believe the remains are Dixon.

Family members said on social media that they were heartbroken.

“My Faith has been shaken and my heart shattered. I held on to faith but in the end. I guess God didn’t see fit to heal my hurt,” Dixon’s mother, Gaby Searcy, wrote on Facebook.

A person of interest, Jatarvius Price, was arrested Wednesday at a house in Monroe County, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Price had previously been arrested on Nov. 17, 2023, and charged with making false statements and tampering with evidence.

Dixon’s ex-boyfriend, Reginald Harris, was arrested in Nov. 2023 and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts and battery, family violence. Warrants have now been served to Dixon at the Bibb County jail for murder.