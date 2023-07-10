Family remembers 12-year-old girl who drowned in hotel pool in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends are remembering a 12-year-old girl who drowned in a pool at a DeKalb County hotel.

“I wasn’t here when it happened. So, this is like my first time actually stepping in the area where it happened,” said Kingia Randall, the grandmother of Ja-Niya.

“It’s been hard. Difficult. Like unimaginable. Just not understanding but trying to do our best,” she said.

Brenda Pitts is Ja-Niya’s Godmother. She was at the pool when her Goddaughter died.

“We’ve never had any tragedy...maybe a fall off the bike, fall off the scooter or something, but for something like this to happen, it’s just totally unbearable,” said Pitts.

This is the first time she’s been back.

“Being out here was not a place that I thought I would ever want to come back. But if it’s just to give her memories, then I can do that,” said Pitts.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue, and police, responded to the hotel on Wednesday around 8:20 p.m. They received calls about a person drowning and when they arrived they found her at the bottom of the pool.

She died at the hospital.

Many remember her for her gentle spirit and contagious personality.

“She always wants to be in the mirror. She always wants to talk to me when I’m having my time. So my time means it’s our time for her. Ja-Niya was partly shy, but when she warms up and gets to know you she’s a free spirit. She likes to talk, she likes to dance,” said Randall.

They’re currently making funeral arrangements and they are trying to finalize burial plans.

If you want to donate, you can give via Zelle or Cashapp using the number 678-973-7765.

