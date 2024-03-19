Family raising money for man left with broken back, stab wounds after attack at Gwinnett gas station

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was left with a broken back and stab wounds after an attack at a Gwinnett County gas station, according to the family.

On Monday, Duluth police arrested Warren Crayton, 37, for randomly attacking two people in the same area before running away from a shopping center last week.

Last Tuesday, Duluth police said Crayton assaulted Alfonso Peralta who was working at a car wash at the nearby Shell gas station.

Police shared surveillance video of the incident showing an unidentified suspect, wearing a blue shirt, kicking the victim repeatedly before running away.

The violent attack left Peralta with a broken back, according to police.

The victim’s nephew shared a GoFundMe link that the family created to cover any medical bills and living expenses.

According to the GoFundMe link description, Peralta’s family said he was also stabbed.

The family stated that Peralta attempted to hide inside the gas station after the suspect approached a group at the car wash.

“The assailant mercilessly attacked him, inflicting severe injuries including multiple stab wounds, one of which tragically damaged Alfonso’s back, rendering him unable to walk,” read the GoFundMe description from the family.

His family says he remains in the hospital and it may be months until he can walk again.

An hour before that attack, another one of the victims, a 16-year-old, told police he was leaving a Kroger on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Pleasant Hill Road when a stranger punched him in the face, leaving him bloodied in front of the store.

Police do not have a clear motive for what led to the attacks.

The victims say they were blindsided by the violence.

WSB-TV News Staff and Shannon Robinson contributed to this story.