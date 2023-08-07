Family offers $10K reward for information on who killed their son

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Richmond County, Georgia man is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed their son.

On January 30, 2022, while attempting to leave Club 706, located at 2623 Deans Bridge Road in Augusta, Kevin Coatney Jr. was shot and killed in the parking lot.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in developing new leads in the investigation surrounding his death.

Coatney’s family is offering a $10,000 reward in that effort.

Anyone with information about this case should contact any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

