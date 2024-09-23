Family of man killed by off-duty APD officer outside bar want more charges filed

ATLANTA — The family of a man shot and killed by an off-duty Atlanta police officer is speaking out at an Atlanta City Council meeting on Monday.

They want the officer’s badge taken away and homicide charges filed against him.

Devon Anderson, 38, was shot and killed by Officer Melvin Potter in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on Old National Highway in August.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the off-duty officer got into an argument with a group of people while escorting a South Fulton officer to her car at a birthday party.

A witness told Channel 2 Action News that Anderson was trying to de-escalate the argument when Potter shot him.

Potter was arrested and booked only on a misdemeanor obstruction charge after refusing to provide police with a sample for a blood alcohol test.

Channel 2 Action News received the following statement about Potter’s job status.