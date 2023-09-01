Family IDs rising Atlanta actor, model as man killed in possible road rage shooting

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man shot in the head after a possible road rage shooting has died, according to his family.

On Aug. 24, College Park police received a call about a person shot off Godby Road and West Fayetteville Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital in critical condition. Family members identified the man as Jovan Jerome Cook, a father, husband and rising actor and model.

On Thursday, they confirmed Cook died from his injuries this week.

“With heavy hearts, we share the untimely passing of Jovan Jerome Cook. While his mission on Earth is complete, the devoted husband, ‘Daddy,’ son, brother and gifted model/actor forever lives.”

College Park police said the initial reports from Aug. 24 show the shooting may have been the result of road rage.

“Jovan was a rising and gifted model/actor. Unfortunately, his life has now been cut short due to the senseless acts of violence as it relates to road rage,” a family spokesperson said.

The family will be hold a vigil at Flat Shoals Park on Friday at 7 p.m.





