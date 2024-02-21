Family identifies worker killed in I-75 crash hours before GSP trooper killed at same crash site

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Family members have identified the construction worker hit and killed in a crash hours before a Georgia State Trooper was killed at the same crash site.

The accident involving the construction worker occurred Monday night on Interstate 75 in Clayton County.

GSP said that a Black Kia traveled into a construction zone, hitting a worker.

The worker, identified by family members as 68-year-old Nathaniel McCreary, died from injuries on the scene.

A few hours later, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chase Redner was fatally hit during the investigation of the crash that killed McCreary.

It is unclear if the driver who hit Redner will face any charges. The driver who hit McCreary has not been identified and it’s unclear if that driver is facing any charges.

