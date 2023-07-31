Family identifies 4th victim in fiery crash that also killed 3 siblings in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Family members have identified the fourth victim of a fiery crash that also killed three siblings in Clayton County.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. last Friday, July 28, on I-75 near I-285.

Jean Pamphile confirmed in a GoFundMe account that his three children were among the four killed.

Pamphile said 21-year-old Carl, 18-year-old Brenda and 14-year-old Jovany died in the crash, along with their dog Zoe.

Family members have identified the fourth victim as Alexia Garvin, who they said was Carl Pamphile’s girlfriend.

“She was sweet, tough, thoughtful, very protective,” her mother, Tiawanna Garvin, wrote on Facebook. “She was a buddy, a daughter, sister, cousin, granddaughter, niece, best friend, but most of all she was Lexie.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with her funeral expenses.

Police say the investigation into the crash is still active.

