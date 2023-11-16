Local

Family of four, including soldier, found dead on base at Fort Stewart, officials confirm

Fort Stewart Entrance to Fort Stewart (Photo: WJCL-TV in Savannah)

FORT STEWART, Ga. — A family of four was found dead in a residence on base at Fort Stewart on Wednesday.

The military installation, located in southeast Georgia about 41 miles outside of Savannah, is investigating the death.

According to military officials, the family was found dead after requests for a welfare check were made to a female officer’s unit that afternoon.

“The deceased are one female soldier, her male spouse, and their two children,” base officials said. “Their identities will not be released at this time due to next of kin notification and privacy.”

The four deaths are currently under investigation by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

All four family members were pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. Officers on base found the family unresponsive in the home after arriving around 2 p.m.

Base officials said the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community.

