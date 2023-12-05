Local

Family of exonerated man shot, killed during I-95 traffic stop files notice of $16 million lawsuit

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 announced their plans to file a multi-million dollar lawsuit against a Georgia sheriff’s office and deputy.

Attorneys for the family, Ben Crump and Harry Daniels, say they will be seeking $16 million for 53-year-old Leonard Cure’s death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a Camden County deputy pulled Cure over as he drove along Interstate 95 near the Georgia-Florida line in October.

The GBI said Cure complied with the deputy’s commands until he was told he was under arrest. The deputy said he used a stun gun on Cure when he stopped complying and that Cure assaulted him.

The deputy Tased Cure a second time and used a baton before pulling out the gun and shooting him.

Investigators released the body camera footage from Cure’s arrest and death in October.

Cure spent 16 years in a Florida prison before being exonerated and released in 2020.

Cure has ties to metro Atlanta. He moved to the area after he was exonerated for a wrongful conviction on a 2003 armed robbery charge in Florida.

Weeks before he was killed, the Georgia Innocence Project arranged for Cure to speak to students at Jonesboro High School in Clayton County.

