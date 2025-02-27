Family of Deacon Johnny Hollman meet with DA Fani Willis demanding murder charges

ATLANTA, GA — The family of an Atlanta man who died in 2023 after he was tazed by a police officer says they’re continuing to push for indictments in his death.

Johnny Hollman’s family meets with Fulton County DA Fani Willis and says they want justice.

Attorney Mawuli Davis says when Hollman refused to sign a traffic ticket, the now former Atlanta officer tazed him.

Johnny Hollman was taken to the hospital where he later died. The family wants murder charges for the officer and a tow truck driver who was also involved.

Atlanta police later changed their traffic ticket policy. The city also reached a $3.8 million dollar settlement with the family last May.