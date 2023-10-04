Family of Clayton County man shot and killed in shopping plaza parking lot want answers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Clayton County man is looking for answers after he was shot and killed in late August.

The family of 42-year-old Fernando Barber said he was walking in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on the night of Aug. 25. when it happened.

Gloria Chisholm, Barber’s aunt, and Terrell Dean his brother, want to know whom is responsible.

“Whoever murdered my nephew, we want justice. We need to know who did it,” said Chisholm.

Barber was found dead in the parking lot of Lake Harbin Plaza shopping center near the Mi Rancho Supermarket.

“They shot him, not only one time. They shot him multiple times,” said Chisholm. “He always stayed to himself. He never bothered anyone you know. He was a friendly person.”

Barber’s family is hoping police will find the shooter.

The family shared photos from a memorial walk they held in Barber’s honors with hopes of keeping his story front and center.

“We walked all the way from the supermarket to Handly Boulevard. That’s where we used to live, just to represent and let people know we are concerned. We want justice,” said Chisholm

Barber’s brother said it’s hard to wrap his mind around.

“I grew up in this area. Everybody around here knows us. It’s kind of hard to wrap your mind around who would do this and for what reason,” said Terrell Dean.

Dean believes someone knows something about why his brother was gunned down.

“We just want some answers you know. This place has a bunch of security cameras, and somebody should have been able to say something,” said Dean.

