Family of 5-year-old found dead in Gwinnett Co. pond creates fundraiser to help with funeral costs

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family has created a fundraiser to help with funeral costs after a five-year-old boy was found dead in a retention pond in Gwinnett County on Friday.

Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle confirmed the identity of the child on Friday as Indi Bullock.

Bullock, described as a a nonverbal child, was last seen around the Reflections on Sweetwater apartment complex in Lawrenceville.

“With heavy hearts, we share the devastating news of the passing of Indi Bullock. Indi was tragically found in the lake behind the apartment complex, and our hearts are shattered by this unimaginable loss,” according to the boy’s mother, Chakia Carter. Indi was a bright, beautiful soul who brought joy to everyone who knew him. His absence leaves a void that can never be filled. As we process this tragedy, we are asking for support to help cover funeral expenses and provide relief to his grieving family during this incredibly difficult time.

According to police, Indi was on the patio of his first-floor unit when he jumped over the railing and ran off. His mother immediately called 911, prompting an urgent search effort.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward honoring Indi’s memory and ensuring he receives a proper farewell. If you are unable to contribute financially, we ask that you please share this fundraiser and keep Indi’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. We appreciate every bit of love you send our way,” Carter said on GoFundMe.

So far, more than $9,290 has been raised for the $20,000 goal.

If you wish to donate, click here.