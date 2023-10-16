Family of 17-year-old girl shot, killed outside home says her former classmate is the suspect

ATLANTA — The sister of the 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed outside of her home in southwest Atlanta Sunday told Chanel 2 Action News that she and her family are devastated.

The sister, who did not want to be identified, said that the shooter had just walked outside of the home after visiting the family.

Police said the shooting happened in southwest Atlanta near the 500 block of Lynnhaven Drive Sunday evening.

The victim’s family said they want people to know that she was a good person and that she was shot and killed by someone the entire family knew.

“This boy, he like took her from us,” the sister said.

Another family member pointed out several windows in the front of the home that were also hit by gunfire, telling Griffin that there were so many shots fired that they couldn’t keep count.

The sister said the shooter was an ex-boyfriend from a while back and that he was also the victim’s former classmate and a family friend.

Atlanta police confirmed they have a suspect in mind but have not released a name.