Family of 15-year-old killed at sweet 16 party say they were sold scam grave, may need to move body

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A mother said her family paid for a plot and marker and laid her teenage son to rest after he was murdered.

Now, she said the cemetery said her receipts and contract are bogus, and that the plot does not belong to her.

The sheriff’s office has opened up an investigation into allegations of fraud at the cemetary.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating an employee, or perhaps more than one employee, for taking money for plots, headstones and markers and forging signatures for the transactions.

Beverly LaFluer said it happened to her, and now her son can’t rest in peace because he may have to move.

“I’m just beside myself with this whole thing,” LaFluer said. “I can’t sleep because my son is not resting in peace.”

Samuel Moon was one of two teens killed after a sweet 16 birthday party in Douglas County in March. Samuel was one of two innocent bystanders when gunmen opened fire.

LaFluer and her family paid for a plot and marker and laid Moon to rest at the Mozley Memorial Gardens Cemetary in Lithia Springs. She said when she went back and asked why the marker wasn’t there, the cemetery told her it had no record of her purchasing anything.