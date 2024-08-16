Families ‘praying for miracle’ after woman shot in head, teen shot in back during weekend event

Family members of five people shot at an annual community event in a metro Atlanta park are now calling for justice.

The shooting happened Saturday on Mechanicsville Day at Rosa Burney Park, an event that thousands attend. After a peaceful community celebration, gunfire suddenly erupted. Hundreds of people ducked for cover.

Two women and three teenagers were wounded.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Grady Memorial Hospital Friday, where she got an update on two of the victims, whose families are praying for a miracle.

Tabitha Colzie said her 29-year-old daughter was shot in the head.

“I’m torn, I’m hurt, I’m angry and I’m upset,” Colzie said, fighting tears.

Lenny Black said his 17-year-old granddaughter was shot in the back.

“I’ve been fighting out here for more than 20 years for other families, and now it’s my turn to fight for mine,” Black said.

Washington reached out to Atlanta police, who said the investigation is still active, but so far, there have been no arrests.

Attorneys for the victims’ families said that is not enough.

“Your job is to serve and protect. Right now, that community is left unprotected because the people who left these children laying in the hospital right now are still out there,” Robert Boazman said.

Activists and community members said they will return to Mechanicsville and hold a demonstration next Saturday.

Atlanta police issued a statement, reading: