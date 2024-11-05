Falcons superfan arrested at Cowboys game, accused of swindling tailgate group out of $14,000

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Falcons superfan was arrested at Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys after police said she swindled someone out of $14,000.

Atlanta police said Carolyn Freeman had an active warrant for her arrest. They took her into custody at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

On Oct. 7, a woman walked into the Atlanta Police Zone 5 Office in downtown Atlanta and wanted to report $14,000 worth of fraud.

Per Freeman’s arrest report, she was supposed to provide food, drinks, a chef, live entertainment, tents, chairs, prizes and gifts for a tailgate party before a Falcons game earlier this season but never followed through.

The tailgate group said it had raised the money to hire Freeman with the expectation she would provide these services ahead of the Falcons game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the day of the game, Freeman reached out to the group saying she was in the hospital the day before, but she would still provide the services she had promised. She never followed through on this, according to her arrest report.

Freeman remains in custody, according to Fulton County Jail records. She has been charged with felony theft by deception.