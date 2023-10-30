Falcons star player out for season with torn ACL

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons star defensive lineman Grady Jarrett will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, league sources said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news first.

Jarrett, who is one of the longest-tenured Falcons, suffered the injury during the team’s 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday. The Falcons are currently 4-4 on the season and tied for the division lead.

The Rockdale product, Jarrett is a two-time Pro Bowler and his absence will hurt a Falcons pass rush that has seen some early-season success.

Reports say the Falcons will be making calls around the league for defensive tackles ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday.

Next up the Falcons will face the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.









