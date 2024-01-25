Local

Falcons plan to hire Ram’s defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

By Ann Powell

Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp THOUSAND OAKS, CA - JUNE 8: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris of the Los Angeles Rams answers questions from the media following mini camp on June 8, 2022 at the team's facility at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons plan to hire Los Angeles Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as the head coach.

Morris will replace Arthur Smith who has been the head coach of the Falcons for three years. He was fired after the season ended with Falcons finishing 7-10.

From 2015 to 2020, Morris was a part of Dan Quinn’s Falcons staff. After Quinn was fired, Morris became the interim coach for the final 11 games of the 2020 season.

Morris was hired by the Los Angeles Rams on January 21st, 2021.

