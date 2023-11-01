Local

Falcons make change at quarterback, former Gwinnett star will start

Atlanta Falcons v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 29: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Atlanta Falcons throws a pass during the second half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will be going in a different direction at quarterback this weekend.

Head coach Arthur Smith announced Wednesday Taylor Heinicke will be the team’s starting quarterback.

Smith said he is making the change from Desmond Ridder to Heinicke just this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Heinicke grew up in Gwinnett County and became a star at Collins Hill High School. The Falcons signed him earlier this year on a 2-year deal.

He entered the game against the Tennessee Titans after Ridder was evaluated for a concussion. The medical team cleared Ridder but Smith said he held Ridder out as a precaution. The Falcons lost the game, 28-23, to the Titans.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!