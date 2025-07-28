Falcons, NFL great Deion Sanders reveals he is cancer free after surgery

ATLANTA, Ga. — A former Atlanta Falcons legend and NFL Hall of Famer announced he is cancer free after undergoing a recent surgery.

Deion Sanders announced he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and shared he is “cured” after he had surgery.

Sanders, who was drafted by the Falcons in 1989 with the No. 5 overall pick, is currently the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Known as one of the best players in NFL history, Sanders recorded 53 interceptions and returned nine for touchdowns during his 14-year career as a defensive back, according to Pro-Football-Reference. He also returned three kickoffs and six punts for scores.

In 2011, Sanders was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sanders was named the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year by The Associated Press.

He was also the starting cornerback on two winning Super Bowl teams as a cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys respectively, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.