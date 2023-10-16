Falcons’ Calais Campbell commemorates 100th sack with $100,000 donation to teachers

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Falcons player notched a career milestone and used it to give back on Sunday.

Calais Campbell, who signed with the Falcons last offseason, had his 100th sack of his career. To celebrate, he decided to honor teachers.

The $100,000 will go towards school supplies and funding to under-resourced teachers through the Kids In Need Foundation.

Campbell will donate to 25 teachers in Atlanta, Baltimore, Jacksonville and Phoenix as part of the celebration. Each of the teachers will receive $500 worth of essential school supplies and $500 to purchase other resources.

“I’ve always been someone who believes that success is best shared with the people you love,” said Campbell. “Football is an amazing job because it brings communities together. That’s why I want to share this milestone with the special communities that cheered for me and supported me throughout my career.

“I want to share this moment with them because teachers are the most important part of any community.”

