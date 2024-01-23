FAA confirms Delta Boeing aircraft loses nose wheel during attempted takeoff in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Delta flight traveling from Atlanta to Bogota lost a nose wheel as it attempted to take off at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the FAA.

According to the incident report, the “nose wheel came off and rolled down the hill.”

Customers and their bags were removed from the plane and transferred to the gate on buses and then onto a replacement aircraft.

The FAA is currently investigating the incident. No one was injured.

There are around 2000 Boeing 757 aircrafts. They can hold a capacity of nearly 250 passengers.

