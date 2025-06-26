Extreme heat in metro Atlanta linked to hospital surge, one death

ATLANTA — This week’s scorching temperatures across metro Atlanta are taking a serious toll, with hospitals reporting a sharp rise in heat-related illnesses. At least one death is now linked to the extreme heat.

Dr. Douglas Olson with Northside Hospital Forsyth tells Channel 2 Action News that their hospital system has seen a 20% increase in heat-related cases this week.

“It’s been pretty dangerous this last week with these record temperatures.” Olson said.

In one case, a man working outside was brought in unconscious with a body temperature of 104 degrees. He may have suffered a heart attack and later died.

“When somebody passes out, they actually stop sweating,” Olson explained. “At that point, the body’s compensation is overwhelmed.”

Doctors are urging anyone spending time outdoors to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade, and seek air conditioning when possible.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story