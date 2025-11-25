Local

Experts warn about impostor scams targeting people looking for romance in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Officials are issuing a new warning about impostor scams that target people looking for romance.

Officials say impostor scams had an estimated $17 million impact on Atlanta last year.

Robert Donovan with the Secret Service in Atlanta says criminals are becoming more successful thanks to new technology.

“AI is playing a part with advances and AI technology. You can’t even trust a phone call or video chat,” he said.

Donovan adds that romance scams are the largest concern, especially around the holidays when some people are feeling lonely. He says never give money to someone you’ve never met in person.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!