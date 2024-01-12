Ex-Georgia staffer alleges members of program regularly drove after drinking

A former Georgia recruiting analyst alleged the program’s staffers routinely drove after drinking in an amended lawsuit against the school, according to ESPN.

Victoria Bowles, who survived the crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy in Jan. 2023, reportedly alleged supervisors and coaches “encouraged” recruiting staff to drink alcohol at recruiting events, including at head coach Kirby Smart’s house.

Bowles, who has been fired by Georgia, filed a lawsuit in July naming the Georgia program, former Georgia star Jalen Carter and LeCroy’s estate as defendants, alleging negligence prior to the crash and making false statements in the aftermath.

Police have claimed LeCroy and Carter were racing cars hours after winning the 2023 College Football Playoff championship game, with LeCroy allegedly reaching speeds of 104 mph with a blood alcohol concentration of .197. Willock and Bowles were in the backseat when LeCroy’s SUV reportedly swerved off the road and hit two utility poles and two trees, killing LeCroy and Willock and leaving Bowles with significant injuries.

Bowles’ lawsuit reportedly claims she sustained three lumbar fractures, five fractured vertebrae, 10 broken ribs, broken clavicle, fractured and cracked teeth, kidney and liver lacerations, punctured and collapsed lung, abdominal bleeding and a closed head injury, leaving her with more than $170,000 in medical expenses and “likely permanent disability.”

This isn’t the only lawsuit Georgia faces due to the crash, as Willock’s father has also filed a complaint seeking $2 million in damages.



The lawsuit reportedly contains what it claims to be text messages showing Bowles’ bosses pushing them to drink with football recruits’ families.



There are also allegations of Georgia coaches using cashes in recruiting activities during unofficial visits, which is prohibited by the NCAA. Bowles reportedly claims assistant coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe asked her to use his ATM card to get $1,000 in cash on Jan. 14, 2023. When his card didn’t work, she reportedly provided money from her home and was paid back by Venmo.



Georgia, which has since claimed LeCroy didn’t have permission to drive the rented SUV for personal used, promised to oppose Bowles’claims:

Bowles, whose attorney claims was paid less than $12,000 per year, was reportedly on paid medical leave for approximately two months after the crash. She was placed on unpaid leave in March and officially learned she was fired in August.

Georgia said the firing was due to Bowles repeatedly refusing to cooperate with Georgia’s investigating into the crash.

Carter avoided jail time from the incident by pleading no contest to two misdemeanors of racing and reckless driving. He received 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and was required to complete a driving course.

