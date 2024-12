Four hundred Metro Atlanta children have new bicycles thanks to a weekend giveaway event

Curtis Winton with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Atlanta says they work with local organizations to give freshly refurbished bikes to underprivileged families.

They collect and distribute bikes year round, but this weekend’s event was its annual giveaway day. They have givne 6,000 bikes to Metro Atlanta kids since 2016.

Winston says they have bikes of all sizes and colors for kids to choose.