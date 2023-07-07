Even though the Earth is setting new heat records, Georgia’s pretty mild

(GEORGIA) — We live in odd times. Despite the fact that the Earth just set new all-time records for hottest day in modern history, the state of Georgia’s had a fairly normal summer.

Climatologist Pam Knox, director of the University of Georgia Weather Network, says that this year’s shaping up to be only the third warmest on record. In particular, June 2023 was pretty mild. In the short-term, Knox says she’s expecting more daily chances of pop-up showers and storms, which should also help to keep a lid on the high temperatures.

“Nobody’s setting records in the state, because we’ve had some fairly cool months interspersed with the really warm February that we had, and April was pretty warm as well.”





©2023 Cox Media Group