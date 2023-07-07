Local

Even though the Earth is setting new heat records, Georgia’s pretty mild

A dog walks along the path north of the pier under the sun, in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023.

(GEORGIA) — We live in odd times. Despite the fact that the Earth just set new all-time records for hottest day in modern history, the state of Georgia’s had a fairly normal summer.

Climatologist Pam Knox, director of the University of Georgia Weather Network, says that this year’s shaping up to be only the third warmest on record. In particular, June 2023 was pretty mild. In the short-term, Knox says she’s expecting more daily chances of pop-up showers and storms, which should also help to keep a lid on the high temperatures.

“Nobody’s setting records in the state, because we’ve had some fairly cool months interspersed with the really warm February that we had, and April was pretty warm as well.”


