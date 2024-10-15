Ethics complaint filed over MSPLOST in Cobb County

A Cobb County man files an ethics complaint against the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners. Lance Lamberton is claiming that Chairwoman Lisa Cupid is advocating for a mobility SPLOST

“This is not anything that I directed, and I look forward to overcoming this challenge,” Cupid said.

Lamberton is opposed to the one percent sales tax over a 30-year period.

The language of their campaign is very advocacy-oriented,” Lamberton said.

The tax is on ballots in Cobb County in the November election.