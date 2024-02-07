Escaped Clayton County inmate arrested again after breaking into house, car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in Clayton County who escaped from Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County is back in custody, according to officials.

On Tuesday evening, sheriff’s office officials confirmed inmate Brandi Cannon was back in custody.

Investigators say they spotted Cannon at a business in Forest Park, more than a mile from where she escaped on Tuesday night.

She ran from officers and broke into someone’s house and car before being arrested.

Cannon was arrested earlier this month on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of tools during the commission of a crime, giving a false name and violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

They say she will now also be charged with escape, burglary and entering auto.

Cannon was taken to the jail after telling officers she swallowed drugs before being taken to the jail.

