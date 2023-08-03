Environmental group sues City of Atlanta to stop construction of public safety training center

An environmental group is the latest to sue the City of Atlanta in an attempt to stop construction of the public safety training center.

The South River Watershed Alliance claims the city is violating the Clean Water Act. The suit alleges that stormwater discharges from the site are not in compliance with the general permit, and the group worries that sediment from the training center site is impacting a nearby creek.

After an earlier effort by the group to stop construction over environmental concerns, a judge ordered daily inspections at the site to make sure the project causes minimal environmental disturbance.



