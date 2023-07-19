Engaged volunteer firefighters fighting for their lives after fire truck overturned

ATLANTA — Wedding plans for a couple are on hold now after the two volunteer firefighters were injured in a vehicle accident.

The firetruck they were in overturned.

They weren’t just partners but also engaged.

“They were both on an off day going to a wreck scene to serve other people,” explained Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore.

And the picture of the firetruck shows how tragic the accident was.

Logan Gordy and Trista Cheeks were inside, responding to another crash Saturday afternoon in their role as Rock Hill volunteer firefighters when the truck overturned on a street in Upson County.

Both Logan and Trista were ejected from the vehicle.

“It’s a very critical situation, unfortunately,” added Sheriff Kilgore.

They were airlifted to Grady both with brain bleeds. Logan is currently in a coma. And Trista, who just became a firefighter weeks ago, is now recovering from surgery.

Logan is an Upson County jail officer and comes from a family of volunteer firefighters, known for helping others.

“I lost my house about four months ago and they really stepped up and helped me and my kids and helped us get in a place,” said family friend Haylie Moore.

Now, Logan’s community is returning the favor. The city of Thomaston is planning a boot drive on July 21 and others are coordinating a fundraiser ride starting at the Rock Hill Volunteer Fire Department on July 29.

Their hope: show Logan and his fiancé the support he’s always shown them.

“He’s going to be out of work for a little while obviously so family support, medical bills medicine whatever he’s going to need it for,” said Moore.





