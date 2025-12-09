Employees in one metro Atlanta county set to receive pay raise

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Full-time employees in one metro Atlanta county are set to receive a raise right before the holidays.

All full-time employees in Gwinnett County are getting a four percent pay raise, according to Gwinnett County officials.

Gwinnett County Commission Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson says the pay increase is retroactive to October and they’re also increasing the pay to at least $40,000 a year for all full-time workers.

“We are also increasing the pay for those who make less than $40,000 per year,” Hendrickson said. “The 2021 budget the Board of Commissioners adopted in January focused on preserving continuity in County government services. At the same time, it was necessary to take a conservative fiscal approach to budgeting because of the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategy opened the door for us to demonstrate our appreciation of County staff in a tangible way.”

Commissioners say the increases are needed to ease the impact on inflation and to help recruit and retain workers.

This will also raise the salaries of first responders in Gwinnett County, including police, fire and emergency services, sheriff’s office, corrections, and E911 by an additional four percent, bringing the total pay increase for these frontline employees to eight percent.

“In keeping with the Gwinnett Standard, employees have consistently stayed ahead of the curve with excellent performance on the job,” said County Administrator Glenn Stephens. “This increase solidifies our commitment to showing them how much we value their contributions.”