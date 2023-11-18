Local

Employees at metro Atlanta cemetery stole from grieving families for years, deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY. Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating allegations that employees at a local cemetery were committing fraud for nearly three years.

Deputies said these allegations involve employees at Mozley Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Sweetwater Road in Lithia Springs.

According to the investigation, employees used “deceptive measures,” and took money for headstones, plaques and cemetery plots and forced signatures for transactions.

Deputies believe these acts were committed between January 2021 through the end of October 2023.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact investigators at 770-920-4916.

