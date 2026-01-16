Local

Emory sends ‘ALL CLEAR’ after sending an alert about a police emergency on campus

By WSB Radio News Staff
Emory emergency
ATLANTA — Emory University gives the ‘ALL CLEAR’ message to students and faculty after an alert was issued Friday afternoon about a police emergency on campus.

CDC employees also received the alert.

Police were observed in the Emory Point area near the CDC.

They requested that people avoid the area during the investigation.

There is no information on why the alert was originally issued.

