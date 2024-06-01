Emory Hospital Midtown diverting ambulances, moving some patients after water main breaks

ATLANTA — Emory University Hospital Midtown is having to make some changes after water main breaks across the city of Atlanta are leading to major water outages.

Spokespeople say they are still providing “safe, quality care” to their patients, but some modifications have been necessary.

“Our teams are working around the clock to care for patients during this challenging time. We are sorry for any inconvenience this brings to patients, families and visitors,” a statement shared with WSBTV read.

They say they are on diversion for ambulance traffic unless the patient has urgent heart concerns. Those who walk into or drive to the emergency department are still being seen and treated.

Some dialysis patients are also being transferred to other Emory hospitals. Some lab testing has also been moved to other hospitals.

Many outpatient doctor’s appointments have either been rescheduled or shifted to other locations.

The hospital also says they have brought in 58,000 gallons of water on six tanker trucks to use in the hospital’s chillers and cooling towers.

Bottled water is also being distributed throughout the hospital.

Grady Memorial Hospital shared a statement on Saturday morning saying they have some low-pressure water service, but are still canceling elective and non-urgent procedures.