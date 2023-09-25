Emergency roadwork shuts down lanes of I-285 SB

ATLANTA — A busy stretch of Interstate 285 Southbound slowed down early Monday morning thanks to some emergency roadwork, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Atlanta police said multiple cars driving on I-285 SB before Langford Parkway sustained tire damage.

As of Monday at around 9 a.m., two right lanes were blocked.

Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.

No one was injured, according to police.

There is no timetable for when these issues will be fixed.

