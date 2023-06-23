Crash sends station wagon into Cobb County business, right into the bottles of wine and champagne

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A car has crashed into a building along Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.

Video from DOT cameras in the area show a substantial response to the incident by emergency personnel.

Images from the scene show a hole in the Suburban Package Store.

The owner said the driver was not seriously hurt and no one in the store was injured.

Video shows an SUV and the station wagon collide, sending the car into the store.

The crash destroyed racks of bottles of wine and champagne.

