Elementary school employee placed on administrative leave after bringing gun to Atlanta campus

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Public Schools employee was placed on administrative leave after bringing a gun to school.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson said that an unidentified employee at Sarah Smith Elementary brought a gun to school.

The gun was secured and the district said it has followed the Atlanta Board of Education and State of Georgia Law which prohibit weapons on school campuses.

Parents at the school were informed of the gun.

WSB has reached out to the district for more information on the employee.

The district said it will continue to investigate the incident.